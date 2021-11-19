Iowa unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9%

CBC

Canadian Isabelle Weidemann kicked off the long track speed skating World Cup stop in Stavanger, Norway with a silver medal on Friday. Weidemann, of Ottawa, picked up second place in the women's 5,000-metre race, pushing to the finish line in a time of six minutes 54.953 seconds. Alongside her on the track was Dutch athlete Irene Schouten, who posted a strong time of 6:52.837 to capture gold. Her fellow Ottawa skater Ivanie Blondin was also competing in the event and recorded a time of 7:02.978