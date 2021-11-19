Iowa unemployment rate down slightly to 3.9%
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Morgan Rielly scored twice as the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to register their 10th victory in 11 games.
Connor McDavid and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers emerged with a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani captured the attention of baseball fans all around the world during his historic 2021 season.
Head coach Nick Nurse admits not having a true centre playing behind Khem Birch hurt the Raptors against Rudy Gobert and the Jazz. Follow along with our Raptors coverage all season on Yahoo Sports Canada.
After a slow start, the Patriots are looking like one of the NFL's best teams.
It doesn’t appear the Oilers captain is taking Tortorella all too seriously.
Berríos praised Toronto and the Blue Jays organization when he spoke to media for the first time since signing his seven-year extension.
A diplomatic boycott would not affect Olympic athletes from the United States.
Minor-league players will have the option to stay in furnished facilities and have their basic utilities covered.
If the documentation is somehow discovered to be fraudulent, the NFL could move forward with discipline under the personal conduct policy. It may even be a federal crime.
"This must be investigated and we must not stay silent."
Faced with declining interest in hockey among young people in Quebec, Premier François Legault unveiled a strategy to increase the number of Quebecers in the NHL.
The sliding Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow with news that OG Anunoby could miss some real time with a hip injury suffered in practice.
Some fans allegedly had anti-management signs confiscated before "Fire Benning" chants filled Rogers Arena during yet another brutal Canucks loss.
The two hottest teams in hockey — the Maple Leafs and Ducks — push the Panthers, Capitals and Hurricanes for subjective supremacy.
Canadian Isabelle Weidemann kicked off the long track speed skating World Cup stop in Stavanger, Norway with a silver medal on Friday. Weidemann, of Ottawa, picked up second place in the women's 5,000-metre race, pushing to the finish line in a time of six minutes 54.953 seconds. Alongside her on the track was Dutch athlete Irene Schouten, who posted a strong time of 6:52.837 to capture gold. Her fellow Ottawa skater Ivanie Blondin was also competing in the event and recorded a time of 7:02.978
Yahoo Sportsbook Live returns Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET with Matt Harmon and Ariel Epstein.
Dallas Stars rookie and Minnesota native Riley Tufte had the red carpet ripped from underneath him right before his team's game against the Wild.
Five games, five picks against the spread. Scott Pianowski delivers for Week 11.