Iowa trucker delivers Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.
The ex-royal family will engage in some traditional British Christmas customs, according to sources
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate the annual US holiday on 24 October
Jessica Lawson is charged with two counts of rape of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17
No ghouls, just goats.That's the final verdict from Quadra Island RCMP after officers responded last month to reports of someone screaming near a ravine.As it turns out, what sounded like someone yelling in distress on Oct. 30 was actually a mama goat calling for her babies that had just been removed from her care — and not, in fact, someone who had fallen off a cliff. "Further investigation revealed that the 'help' heard was actually a sad goat from neighbouring goat farm," reads a statement fr
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convi
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports on allegations of sexual assault and rape of Israeli women by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.
He is one of eight officers accused of sexually abusing inmates at the all-female California prison, feds say.
Jeremy Goodale, one of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their Spanish teacher, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.
Volunteers are working in snow and gusting winds to finish building shelters for residents of a homeless encampment in Prince George, B.C.And they say they won't stop construction on the insulated tiny homes, even as the city issued warnings that it is illegal to build and occupy the structures."It's pretty awful, mean ... Do they want us to freeze, or what?" said tiny home resident Nikita Teegee while standing in the blowing snow on Thursday, the windchill making it feel like –10 C. "This shoul
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday convicted a woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced later Thursday. Prosecutors said Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson, who was also known as “Mo,” had briefly dated Armstrong’s boyfriend several months ear
Toronto police say they have seized 551 kilograms of cocaine and 441 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in a drug bust they describe as the largest in the force's history.Seven people, of the Greater Toronto Area, have been arrested and charged in connection with the illicit drugs, according to Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement drug squad. Two of the accused are still in custody, he said, while five have received bail."The drugs were destined for the streets of Toronto and b
Prosecutors claim that Kaitlin Armstrong used a fitness app to track Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson's location before murdering her
Israeli police said they foiled an attempted massacre after shooting dead axe-wielding Hamas-linked Palestinians in a gun battle at a security checkpoint.
A 6-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat in his home by a neighbor has died after two months in a hospital, according to a GoFundMe post from the child’s father.
An air force major who faces dozens of charges for smuggling and importing unauthorized firearms has also received multiple medals for being the top rifle marksman in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).Maj. Kendrick Barling from the Royal Canadian Air Force won the Queen's Medal for Champion Shot three years in a row from 2011 to 2013, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence (DND) confirmed in an email to CBC.He took home the honour a fourth time in 2016, according to an article from
MONTREAL — An influential organized crime leader has been killed in a daytime shooting in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal. Police did not immediately identify the victim but The Canadian Press has learned he was Gregory Woolley, who has long been associated with the Hells Angels biker gang as well as with the Mafia and street gangs. St-Jean-sur-Richelieu police responded to a call of shots being fired at around 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot located near a health-care facility, and fou
LaplandUK, the magical immersive festive experience set in Ascot, was launched by Mike and Alison Battle back in 2007
All the way down to her Pilgrim-inspired footwear.
REGINA — Premier Scott Moe says a Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been kicked out of caucus and stripped of his appointments after being charged with obtaining sexual services. Moe said he learned Friday of the charge against backbencher Ryan Domotor and took immediate action. "Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” Moe said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the assembly, for someone who has
Thousands have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Some far-right Christian leaders believe the bloodshed portends the second coming of Christ