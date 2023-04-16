Iowa State Patrol investigating two deadly crashes

CBC

As Ivan Pylypchuk sat waiting for the bus in the city's south side on a brisk Thursday morning with a cup of coffee, one of the last things he expected was being stabbed in the back by an unknown assailant. The 48-year-old was by himself at a bus stop on 38th Avenue and Millbourne Road East when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his back. He turned to see a person running away and soon realized he had been stabbed. "I look down and it's blood everywhere ... I began to [feel] unconsciousness, so I