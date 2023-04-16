Iowa State Patrol investigating two deadly crashes
Iowa State Patrol investigating two deadly crashes
Iowa State Patrol investigating two deadly crashes
Trump told an NRA convention crowd that "gangs of hundreds" storm stores and swipe fridges, but Twitter users aren't feeling his big claim.
Vancouver police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman spat on a stranger in a coffee shop on Feb. 26. Police say a 38-year-old Vancouver man and his friends were playing cards in a café near West Fourth Avenue and Alma Street when a woman approached them around 10:45 p.m. PT. VPD Const. Tania Visintin says the woman initially engaged in friendly conversation but allegedly made racial comments after hearing the group speak Arabic. The woman is also alleged to have poured coffee
Atiq Ahmed, who had dozens of criminal cases against him, was shot while under police escort.
A band of gunmen invaded a resort where dozens of vacationers were spending the weekend in central Mexico and opened fire, killing six adults and a 7-year-old, authorities said. Officials in the Cortazar municipality in Guanajuato state said in a statement that an eighth person was seriously wounded in the midafternoon attack at the La Palma resort. Guanajuato, an agricultural and industrial hub, has been Mexico’s most violent state for years.
Canada’s Prime Minister urged critic “to do a little more thinking … and a little more praying” over abortion rights
As Ivan Pylypchuk sat waiting for the bus in the city's south side on a brisk Thursday morning with a cup of coffee, one of the last things he expected was being stabbed in the back by an unknown assailant. The 48-year-old was by himself at a bus stop on 38th Avenue and Millbourne Road East when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his back. He turned to see a person running away and soon realized he had been stabbed. "I look down and it's blood everywhere ... I began to [feel] unconsciousness, so I
Nashville police said they took the employee's phone and gun and noted that the probe into this incident would reveal if he would be charged.
The South Dakota governor and potential 2024 candidate addressed the conference days after a gunman killed six people in Kentucky with an AR rifle
A Minnesota man has died after being attacked by dogs he was watching for a family member, police said. Officers secured a garage door and began rendering aid to the victim, who "had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on most of his body," the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a statement. The victim did not own the dogs -- identified by police as American pit bull terriers -- but had been taking care of them at his home for a family member, police said.
The protesters were quickly forced off stage
Logan James Barnhart, a Holt, Michigan-based pipelayer, once modeled half-naked for a book titled, "Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance."
Birute Klicneliene was given a life sentence after killing Dace Kalkerte in Norfolk.
Zulema Pastenes told the court about the ritualistic “castings” that Ms Vallow and Mr Daybell performed to drive out demons from “dark spirits”
A woman from British Columbia's North Thompson region has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and killing her husband at a campground. Ashleigh Tschritter, now 33, was originally charged with second-degree murder, but was later convicted of manslaughter. In December a jury deliberated there wasn't enough evidence to prove she intended to kill David Simpson, her husband and the father of her three children. The couple, from Clearwater, about an 80-minute drive from Kamloops, had bee
The tech executive charged with stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee to death in San Francisco confronted him earlier in the evening about his ties to the suspect's younger sister, prosecutors said on Friday in court documents that outlined a possible motive.
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation has been mired in a political controversy that pushed the organization's president and board to resign last week. At the centre of the controversy is a 2016 donation from two donors with links to the Chinese government. The donors pledged $200,000 to the foundation at the time. While the donation spurred an initial controversy in 2016, interest in the story revived in the wake of recent media reports stating Beijing interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal el
The couple, both in their 60s, were leaving the Dodger stadium parking lot after the Elton John concert in Los Angeles when they were beaten. (Credit: KTTV)
Toronto police say a person has died after a shooting in a residential area in the city's northwest. Police say in a social media post they were called to an apartment building near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Dr. on Saturday just before 5 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot. They say a male was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and has since died. Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time and they have opened up a homicide investi
At least 150 Indians have been duped by a gang over false promises of moving to the US.
The woman was just one month shy of her 89th birthday when she disappeared from her assisted living facility, police said.