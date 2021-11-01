New Iowa state law forces hospitals to reevaluate vaccine mandates

The Canadian Press

Justin Herbert has set quite a standard in less than two seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback that struggles in two straight games — albeit against Baltimore and New England — end up generating cause for concern. But coach Brandon Staley tried to calm any sense of panic after Herbert threw two interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots. “People expect for him to throw for 300 to 400 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. And that's a good thing. He set that