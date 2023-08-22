Iowa State Fair attendance: 2023 fair was one of biggest ever
On Sunday, a host joked that officials let the the storm “right into the country because it’s Biden’s America.”
As a wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari listened in court, her brother vowed on Monday to move her remains to a place that Larry Rudolph would never discover. Shortly before a judge sentenced Rudolph to life in prison in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph, Vincent Finizio also predicted Larry Rudolph would “die alone and unmourned” and that his future grandchildren will never know he existed. U.S. District Judge William Martinez also imposed over an estimated $15 million in financial penalties against Rudolph, who was also convicted of mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife as he began a new life with his longtime girlfriend.
Cheshire Constabulary/ReutersA British nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another six was sentenced on Monday to the most severe, rarely used punishment possible under local laws—life without parole.The verdicts against Lucy Letby, 33, were made public last Friday at the end of what is believed to have been the longest murder trial in U.K. history. The appalling scale of her crimes over a 12-month killing spree beginning in June 2015 at a hospital where she worked
MONTREAL — A rural community in Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region was in mourning on Monday after four family members died in a tragic home construction accident over the weekend. Investigators said two men and two women were atop a scissor lift on Saturday in St-Léandre, Que., when the device toppled for an unknown reason. Sixty-year-old Marco Roy and 53-year-old Jocelyne Bouchard were killed, as were 27-year-old Émerik Chenard and 24-year-old Kim Blouin. Police said the older two victims came fro
While Ukraine mourns 6-year-old Sophia, the victim of a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv, many in Russia seemed delighted.
Yadira Calito died in the hospital from blunt trauma after an elderly driver accelerated into a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles.
Sara Sharif was found after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty ImagesGloucester, Virginia utility worker Patrick Millen describes himself as “pro-Second Amendment all the way, every day.” The 56-year-old lifelong resident considers himself a responsible gun owner, and doesn’t think his constitutional right to bear arms should be infringed upon in any way.At the same time, Millen told The Daily Beast on Monday, “Everybody knows you ain’t supposed to have guns on school property.”On Saturday evening, a small group of men in camoufl
A woman who helped detectives catch her killer fiance by placing a Red Bull can on his victim’s shallow grave is to launch legal action after accusing police of forcing her to spy on him.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersTrumpworld lawyers are trying to flip the script in the Mar-a-Lago case, citing “potential grand jury abuse” over the way Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith keeps running what appears to be a parallel investigation in Washington.And unlike other defense delay tactics, this one could actually affect the Department of Justice’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents an
TORONTO — A man is dead after an early morning shooting at a major intersection in downtown Toronto. Toronto police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Spadina Avenue and College Street just before 5 a.m. Monday. They say a group of two or three people were having an argument when one of them pulled a firearm and shot two or three rounds. Police say a man was found injured outside a store on the west side of Spadina Avenue and was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced d
Adam Provan was found guilty of raping a fellow police officer six times and twice raping a teenager whom he met on a blind date.
Chilling surveillance footage shows the two kidnapping suspects with their faces hidden by hoods
For the parents of Lucy Letby’s victims, the last 10 months in court have yielded unbearable agony after unimaginable loss.
WINNIPEG — The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two Alberta lawyers from practising in the province after receiving complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders. John Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Randal Jay Cameron must also each pay a $5,000 fine. Ayli Klein, the law society's counsel, told a panel at a disciplinary hearing Monday that the conduct by Carp
A man has been arrested in connection with a physical attack in downtown Toronto that ended in a fatal hit and run leaving one man dead, police say. Toronto police said a man was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East at about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday.Investigators identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.Police said MacDonald was physically attacked before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle. In
Now the pair is prison-bound and must forfeit a home they bought with stolen money, federal prosecutors say.
Mackenzie Shirilla, 19, was sentenced in Ohio on Monday to two concurrent life terms with parole for deliberately crashing her car at 100 mph into a building and killing her boyfriend and another teen.
WARNING: This story contains details of animal abuse.An animal rescue organization says a foster dog who police believe was abused by a Calgary man is back in its care. In a statement sent Saturday, police said a 40-year-old man is facing charges in relation to animal abuse after an investigation into an incident in the Inglewood neighbourhood. The incident involved a dog from the Alberta Rescue Foundation (ARF), police said.On its Facebook page, ARF said they became aware of an online post that
One week after Maria Gonzalez, 11, was found dead under her bed in Pasadena, Texas, an 18-year-old man suspected of killing her has been arrested.