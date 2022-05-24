Iowa police officer accused of hitting a girl with his car and leaving the scene

CBC

A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL