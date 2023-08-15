Iowa man charged with arson after motel fire
A 19-year-old Ohio woman on Monday was found guilty of murdering her boyfriend and another man last year when she drove a car they were riding in into the wall of a building at 100 mph.
The suspect said he was having a heart attack.
Police said they are looking for the woman’s 26-year-old son, whom they have identified as a suspect.
He was charged with more crimes while in jail than outside of it.
A female prison officer spent 380 hours on the phone with a prisoner during a six-month affair.
The teenaged girls were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur district in September last year.
Courtesy of Marvin Dunn/TwitterA flag combining the American Stars and Stripes and the Confederate Stars and Bars that flew in Rosewood, Florida, this weekend was outrageous on several levels beyond the obvious one.It had been placed in the general area of an infamous race massacre that took place a century ago. And it was outside the driveway of a clam-farm worker awaiting sentencing for a racist attack on a Black neighbor.David Emanuel was convicted July 26 on six counts of federal hate crime
Four people were taken into custody after a six-hour standoff, deputies told news outlets.
Montreal police say they've arrested a second man in connection with the brazen daytime shooting in May of a woman with alleged family ties to organized crime. Police say the 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he's currently detained on a gun possession charge. He is expected to appear in a Montreal courtroom by video conference to be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono. Iacono has been identified as the daughter-in-law of the late Moreno Gallo, a repu
The mother texted the address to her son and said to “do whatever you want,” deputies said.
The 45-year-old woman was found in a dense cornfield in Deerfield Township, Michigan, authorities said.
Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year over the 23 February fatal shooting of his estranged wife
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier, whose 2020 killing sparked a movement of women speaking out about sexual abuse in the military and led to changes in how they can report it. Cecily Aguilar is the only suspect arrested in the death of Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas. Aguilar was 24 years old when she pleaded guilty in November at a feder
He followed her out of the store and grabbed her from behind, authorities said.
CALGARY — Police are identifying the man killed over the weekend in a Calgary mall parking lot shooting. They say Danny Truong, who was 24, died Saturday after a shooting outside the south entrance of Market Mall. Calgary police say his death is the city’s 12th homicide this year. Investigators say they are stilling trying to find the suspect vehicle — a 2015 white Volvo XC60. Police say the car had been reported stolen on Thursday and is missing its gas cap located on the passenger side. They s
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power. The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for
BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case. Prosecutors say some of the officers nicknamed themselves the “Goon Squad” because of their willingness to use excessive force and cover it up, including the attack that ended with a victim shot in the mouth. In January, the officers entered a house without a w
Faith Gumma was three months pregnant with her second child.
An RCMP lab worker said a cigarette butt belonging to a man alleged to have killed a 13-year-old Burnaby girl was analyzed for DNA just days before he was arrested.Diane Fairley, who worked as an RCMP search technologist at the police agency's national laboratory in 2018, said she was working on Aug. 27 when a priority exhibit came into the lab.She told the jury it was a "cast-off" exhibit in the form of a cigarette butt. Cast-off, or discarded DNA samples, are typically recovered by police in p
The 21-year-old was found dead days after her husband reported her missing, according to news outlets.