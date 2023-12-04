Iowa forecast: Quiet weather returns with warmth
Environment Canada has issued new weather warnings for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec as the first big winter snowstorm looms this weekend.Freezing rain will change to snow Sunday evening in the nation's capital before tapering to flurries Monday morning, the weather agency said in an updated winter storm warning Sunday afternoon.Ottawa could be hit with up to 15 centimetres of snow, Environment Canada said. The worst is slated for Sunday evening, with possible peak snowf
Everyone in the Maritimes has already had a taste of snow, however, this will be the first widespread significant snowfall of the season for most.While some uncertainty remains, it appears 10 to 15 centimetres will fall across most of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick by Monday evening.This is a tricky forecast. Temperatures are looking likely to remain above the freezing mark throughout Sunday night and Monday, which will help to keep the snow on the wetter and slushier side with some rain
The winner of the annual wildlife photography contest will be announced on Feb. 7
The “elusive” animal tried to defend itself when researchers picked it up, a study said.
Documentary filmmakers, Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick, discovered an intact shipwreck off the west coast of Lake Huron in Ontario, Canada. Believed to be the “Africa”, the ship hasn’t been seen since 1895, when the vessel disappeared in stormy seas with the entire crew of eleven sailors.
The president of the COP28 climate summit claimed there is “no science” that says the phase out of fossil fuels is required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, in comments made in a recorded panel discussion last month.
Member nations attending the COP-28 Climate Summit in Dubai have reached an agreement on renewable and nuclear energy to cut back greenhouse gas emissions. Canada sent hundreds of delegates, but climate groups are raising concerns about who is actually representing Canada. Abigail Bimman reports.
Officials say four people are injured and nine are missing after a powerful quake and several aftershocks.
Scattered weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country.
An earthquake with a preliminary 6.9-magnitude struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Saturday, triggering a wave of tsunami warnings across Japan and Asia.
A black wolf that was seen travelling between Dettah and Ndilǫ this weekend is believed to have "mauled and killed" a pet dog, according to the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change.In an announcement on social media on Sunday, the department didn't provide details as to when the incident occurred or when the wolf was last seen, but said that wildlife officers and local trappers are patrolling the area and setting snares for the wolf.The department also told residents that "with an
A new analysis shows the cities of COP’s past could soon be inundated — if not entirely submerged — by rising ocean waters.
Thousands are still without power and cars marooned by thick snow in Cumbria, with more warnings ahead.
Cumbria Police declared a major incident because of heavy snowfall on the county’s roads and said people should only travel where necessary.
Officials said the wolf-hybrid was kept as a pet by the infant’s family. Shelby County Coroner officials said the family knew of the animal’s lineage.
PADANG, Indonesia (AP) — The bodies of 11 climbers were recovered Monday after a furious eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano as Indonesian rescuers searched for at least 22 others reportedly missing. Mount Marapi in Agam district in West Sumatra province spewed thick columns of ash as high as 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) into the sky in a sudden eruption Sunday and hot ash clouds spread several miles (kilometers). Villages and nearby towns were blanketed by tons of volcanic debris. About 75 climbe
Farming is Jeremy Welter's livelihood, but recent weather conditions have made it increasingly difficult to grow his crops."You can put down you know the right seed, at the right point, and at the right time, all of the right nutrients. But without water you're not going to grow anything," he said.Welter's farm is northeast of Kerrobert, Sask.Warm and dry weather conditions in the province this past month have Welter and other farmers concerned about future yields. Jeremy Welter says his farm ha
Several major Northeast cities are enduring record-long waits for significant snowfall that has left them missing feet of snow over the last two winters.
Clean energy stocks are out of vogue, as higher interest rates and slow efforts to combat climate change dog the market.
Forecasters warn of "difficult travel conditions" with snow, ice and rain predicted across Wales.