Iowa Fire Department using pink signs, traffic cones to warn drivers
Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.
The NHL has postponed eight more games in Canada due to attendance restrictions implemented in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
Lorenzo Insigne has reportedly agreed to join Toronto FC next summer in what is being lauded as one of the most momentous transfers in MLS history.
Brandon Bolden is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a type of skin cancer in 2018.
Matt Gomercic has signed a deal with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators three years after the tragic accident.
The Vikings need a win at Lambeau Field on Sunday to stay in playoff contention and might be down to a rookie or recent signee.
Ricky Rubio tore his ACL on Tuesday night and is out for the season.
Sam Jones was known as "The Shooter" and "Mr. Clutch" in winning 10 titles in a 12-year career.
A preview of every bowl game ... from a betting perspective.
Buy low on John Gibson, worry about Mike Smith, and trade Erik Karlsson.
Becky Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer in Las Vegas.
Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the shootout, Jonathan Quick made 17 saves and the Los Angeles Kings snapped the Vancouver Canucks' seven-game winning streak.
Christina Marleau took to Twitter to narrate the nightmarish story, which thankfully turned out well for the family.
Travis Howe and Nico Blachman decided to square off at centre ice even before the first whistle.
From Shrunken Conor Garlands to hot mics, to bucketless EBUGs and legendary pressers, these are best viral NHL videos to bless our timelines in 2021.
It was not just the increased spread of COVID-19 that led to the cancellation of the world junior championship.
Fred VanVleet is making the most of his time away from the team.
From Jack Eichel to Super League, these were the most controversial moments of 2021 in sports.
From the Blue Jays' long-awaited return to Penny Oleksiak's Olympic triumphs, these were the most iconic moments in 2021 sports.
With the new year comes renewed hope -- regardless of the state of each Canadian team's current NHL season. The Zone Time crew discusses what each club North of the border should have on their list of resolutions for 2022.