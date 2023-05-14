In Iowa, DeSantis warns of GOP ‘culture of losing’ as weather sidelines Trump’s event in the state

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public. Smith says she is just trying to be helpful and deliver as much information as she can, but says she is open to another approach. “I'm happy if you want me to just refuse taking your questions on wildfires,” Smith told reporters in Calgary Saturday.