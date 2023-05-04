Iowa daycare provider on trial for child's death

CBC

Two Toronto police officers have been arrested and charged after they allegedly stole two bottles of alcohol confiscated from a suspect last month. The constables, aged 55 and 27, were charged on Tuesday with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of trust. The pair, both from 51 Division, are now suspended with pay. One officer has 27 years of service, while the other officer has 5 years of service, police said in a news release Tuesday. According t