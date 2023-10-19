The Daily Beast

SPUTNIKRussian assassination attempts have contributed to a significant increase in the number of cases of political poisonings around the world over the last decade, according to a report.A study examining how poisonings are used as a means of political repression globally found that the last ten years saw three times as many cases occurring on average per year compared with 70 years ago, with much of the rise attributable to Russia.Journo Behind Anti-War Stunt on Russian TV Suffers Suspected P