IOC chief Bach expresses admiration for Simone Biles

"I can only say, you know, we are with her," the German head of the International Olympic Committee said.Superstar Biles sent shockwaves through the Olympic world on Tuesday when she pulled out of the gymnastics team event after one vault.

Her American team subsequently took silver.

When Biles first withdrew on Tuesday, she went on to speak with remarkable candor about her mental demons.

"I must personally say I had the opportunity to at least briefly talk with her after the team competition... I'm really admiring how she's handling the situation," Bach, a gold medal fencer at the 1976 Games, said.