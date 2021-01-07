Invoking 25th Amendment now 'would probably not impact policy:' UBS
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Sibile Marcellus discuss UBS' latest note on market outlook.
NHL general managers are about to enter yet another great unknown. And like the rest of the world, it's something they've become accustomed to these past 10 months. The 2019-20 season was suspended in March because of COVID-19 before the league pulled off a summer restart inside tightly-controlled bubbles without fans that kept the novel coronavirus at bay. Then the draft and opening of free agency were pushed back to October, while there is a flat, stuck-in-neutral salary cap for the foreseeable future because of crushing financial realities caused by the pandemic. With a shortened 2020-21 schedule of 56 games set to begin next week — one highlighted by realigned divisions, including an all-Canadian circuit borne out of necessity due to border restrictions — executives face more big questions. One is this: With a bevy of the rules and regulations related to quarantines, both from governments and the NHL itself, how hard will it be to make in-season trades? "It's something that everybody wonders," Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas offered. "But because nobody's ever gone through this, it's hard to really say." Ottawa Senators counterpart Pierre Dorion was a little more definitive, at least from a Canadian perspective. "It's going to be very difficult to make trades with the 24 U.S.-based teams," he said. "And then the other seven teams, you're in competition in the same division. I think trades will be way more difficult." Those very exchanges have been harder to consummate in general since the league introduced its salary cap following the 2004-05 lockout. Swaps often have to be dollar in, dollar out, with many teams pushed right to the threshold of their balance sheets. As it stands ahead of this most unusual of seasons, a player traded from one of the league's American teams to a club in Canada would have to observe a 14-day quarantine. And if two GMs north of the border find a deal that makes sense, players switching sides would still have to isolate for a league-mandated seven days and provide four negative tests before being cleared. But a further complication, as Dorion pointed out, is the fact the Leafs, Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will be battling for the North Division's four playoff spots. "It's going to be different," Flames GM Brad Treliving said. "If there's a fit and you feel it helps your team get better, I've never been one to shy away from that. "But that probably doesn't help the trade market." Teams in the U.S. should have a little more wiggle room, but there are still quarantine rules for certain jurisdictions. According to New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, not all trade partners will be equal in 2021. "You have to be mindful of how urgent do you want that player," he said. "Is it a hockey deal where this guy can come in and help your team, and do you want to wait the (quarantine period)? Or is it a future deal? "All those things will come under consideration when we're making moves, but there's certainly issues that we have to deal with." Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said an added wrinkle is that the NHL's 31 GMs will only get in-person viewings of six or seven opponents — all play is strictly divisional this season — unless they head out on the road to check on another potential trade partner. "We don't know the (arena) access our pro scouting staff will have initially to be able to view games in other markets," he said. "That's going to impact teams' abilities to prepare for the trade deadline to some degree." Apart from the restrictions, Dubas pointed to the 2020 baseball season as an indication there might be fewer transactions because a shorter schedule and division-only matchups — each contest will be a so-called "four-point game" — means more teams will feel they're in the playoff race longer. "We look back at the former short seasons and whether trades were impacted," said Dubas, referencing the 48-game campaigns of 1994-95 and 2012-13. "But this is just a whole other set of circumstances. It's going to be very interesting. "If we have a chance in the season and we feel there's something that can make a tangible difference to our group, we won't be afraid to do it." This year's trade deadline is set for April 12, but if the border and quarantine rules remain the same, some GMs expect moves will happen earlier in the schedule. "Just to cover off that quarantine," Treliving said. "It's certainly something we're going to have to take into consideration." There's also a chance government restrictions could be lifted or scaled back in the coming months, but surging COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the border make anything of that nature seem a long way off. "Who knows how it's going to be when the deadline comes around?" said Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, who pointed out teams might be able to slip more players through waivers this season. "It was difficult to make trades in the past. It will be even more now because of COVID." But as always, there will be injuries, needs will arise, and pressure in certain markets will undoubtedly mount — especially if a team falters out of the gate. "I think there will still be transactions," Treliving said. "We're going to have to see how it plays out." Just like pretty much everything else over the last 10 months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Draymond Green, Paul George, and other Warriors and Clippers players shared their thoughts on the Capitol attack on Wednesday night.
Social media has its pros and cons and taking a break from it can be healthy. This is something Pascal Siakam practices for a few reasons.
By being honest, Monty Williams got to the heart of a contradiction Black people have to live with: One America puts the other America in impossible situations and expects it to react with grace.
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian special-teams standout Mike Miller to a one-year extension. The native of Riverview, N.B., returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth season. Miller tied for second in the CFL in special-teams tackles in 2019 with 25. The Acadia University product was named the West Division's most outstanding special-teams player and the Bombers' top Canadian in 2019. Miller is second on the CFL's career list for special-teams tackles with 185, just five behind leader Jason Arakgi. The Bombers also signed American defensive backs Mercy Maston and Nick Taylor to one-year extensions on Thursday. REDBLACKS INK QB The Ottawa Redblacks have signed quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year extension. The 31-year-old has spent his last two seasons in Ottawa following three years with Winnipeg. Davis started the 2019 season as Ottawa's starter. He has thrown for 2,966 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. The Redblacks acquired Nick Arbuckle last year, and he's expected to be Ottawa's starting quarterback. LIONS RE-SIGN TWO The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian fullback David Mackie and defensive back Hakeem Johnson to one-year extensions. A second-round pick by the Lions out of Western University in 2018, Mackie has seven receptions for 65 yards in 28 games with B.C. Johnson also comes from Western and was picked in the fourth round in 2019. He started the year on the practice squad before playing eight games with the Lions. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — The New York Jets interviewed former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy.Lewis is currently on former Jets coach Herman Edwards' staff at Arizona State as the Sun Devils' co-defensive co-ordinator.The 62-year-old Lewis is the second known candidate with whom the Jets have completed a video interview. The team also spoke to Kansas City Chiefs offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.General manager Joe Douglas said earlier this week that the Jets would “cast a very wide net” in their search for a new coach after firing Adam Gase on Sunday night after two seasons. New York has asked for permission to speak to several more candidates, so this is just the beginning of what will be a comprehensive process for the team that has the NFL's longest playoff drought at 10 seasons.Lewis led the Bengals to the post-season seven times, including five straight years, as coach from 2003-18 and has a 131-129-3 regular-season mark. His biggest shortcoming in Cincinnati was being unable to advance past the first round as the Bengals were 0-7 under Lewis in the playoffs.But Lewis was able to keep the Bengals in the post-season mix, something the Jets are looking to at least do after going 2-14 this season and 9-23 under Gase in two years. New York's last playoff appearance came during the 2010 season under Rex Ryan.Lewis has a lengthy coaching resume, which began in 1981 as Idaho State's linebackers coach. That was followed by stints as an assistant at Long Beach State, New Mexico and the University of Pittsburgh before he got his first NFL gig as the Steelers' linebackers coach under Bill Cowher.Lewis became Baltimore's defensive co-ordinator in 1996, overseeing the Ravens' shutdown defence in 2000 when they won the Super Bow. He remained in that position for six years — including two when Douglas worked in the Ravens' scouting department — before moving to Washington to serve in that same role and as assistant head coach under Steve Spurrier in 2002. He was hired by the Bengals the following season and led them to four AFC North titles. Lewis was also voted the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2009.He was hired by Edwards as a special adviser in 2019 and promoted to co-defensive co-ordinator with former Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce last year.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
He's the new head coach at the University of Texas, but former CFL quarterback Steve Sarkisian has a little unfinished business to take care of before heading to the Lone Star State. Sarkisian will complete his tenure as Alabama's offensive co-ordinator Monday when the top-ranked Tide (12-0) face No. 3 Ohio State (7-0) in U.S. college football's championship game. Afterwards, he'll shift his attention full-time to a Longhorns program that capped a 7-3 season downing Colorado 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl. Sarkisian could become become the first assistant coach to beat Alabama head man Nick Saban. He's 23-0 versus former assistants and chasing a sixth NCAA title with the Tide. "Clearly I'm excited about the opportunity at Texas," Sarkisian told reporters this week during a videoconference. "I'm looking forward to getting started there but the commitment I made to coach Saban two years ago is the same commitment I've made to these players and that's focusing on this game, giving (it) the attention it deserves so our players have an opportunity to go out and play to the best of their abilities. "That's what we've always preached here . . . and this week has been no different." Alabama has been dominant this season, in large part due to Sarkisian's offence. DeVonta Smith (105 catches, 1,641 yards, 20 TDs) became the first receiver since '91 to win the Heisman Trophy as U.S. college football's top player while Tide quarterback Mac Jones (4,036 passing yards, 36 TDs, four interceptions) was also a finalist. The unit also features running back Najee Harris (1,387 yards, 24 TDs) and sophomore John Metchie III, who grew up in Brampton, Ont., and was the team's second-leading receiver (47 catches, 835 yards, six TDs). And on Monday night, it might be bolstered by the return of Jaylen Waddle. The speedy Waddle has been out since suffering an ankle injury Oct, 24 versus Tennessee. He still finished third on the team in receiving (25 catches, 557 yards, four TDs) and has resumed practising although Sarkisian was non-committal about Waddle playing Monday night. Waddle might get more prep time as Monday's game could be postponed until Jan. 18 due to COVID-19 cases. Despite the abundance of firepower, Sarkisian said it's not hard to keep everyone in his offence happy. "I think we've got a very selfless team on offence," Sarkisian said. "They recognize when the run game looks good, they recognize when the pass game should look good. "I think when you can get a team that's mature like ours on offence right now that can think at that level and understand a game-plan at that level, you really don't deal with (feeling) like you have to get somebody the ball. It happens naturally in our system." Sarkisian, a 46-year-old Californian, entered the coaching ranks in 2000 following three seasons as a quarterback with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders (1997-99). He was the team's starter in 1999, completing 175-of-290 passes (60.3 per cent) for 2,290 yards with 16 TDs and 21 interceptions before returning to El Camino College — where he played from 1993-94 — as a quarterback coach. Sarkisian is in his second stint with Saban. He served as Alabama's offensive co-ordinator for the '17 national championship game after spending the 2016 season as an analyst prior to being promoted. He rejoined Saban's staff in January 2019 after two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive co-ordinator. "Coach Saban offers guys like myself an opportunity to come into his program, learn, develop as coaches, but I think it's a two-way street," Sarkisian said. "I think you need to come in — I don't want to call it necessarily humble — but I do think there's a piece of humility that has to come into this. "But he's a tremendous mentor and if you allow yourself to be mentored, I think you gain even more out of this experience. That's all I tried to do in my time here . . . one, coach the kids and do the best job I could coaching the kids, but, two, really try to be a sponge with him and why he goes about what he does, some of the decisions he makes so if you ever get the opportunity like I'm getting now hopefully you can take some of these things with you to be a better coach down the road." Jones has nothing but praise for the job Sarkisian has done at Alabama. "(To) future quarterbacks, I just say, 'Enjoy coach Sarkisian, he's a great guy,'" Jones said. "You'll learn a lot about being a great person and also applying things to your game. "Learn how to think like coach Sark because he sees everything a defence does and he's going to put you in the best position to succeed as a quarterback and offence." And although he's currently holding down two jobs, Sarkisian says this week is like any other. "Quite honestly, my week for me would be a normal game week as if I hadn't taken the Texas job," he said. "My focus is on the game ... any of the spare time I do have, that's getting my attention for the job at Texas, whether that's staffing or recruiting, things of that nature. "But I would say my week has been as normal as it could be, and has been, of game planning and prepping for the ballgame." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government's imposition of a curfew imposed in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the province. Premier Francois Legault confirmed the information at a press conference Wednesday evening, after unveiling the new measures that will take effect Saturday and remain in place until at least Feb. 8. “The people from the Canadiens have had long discussions with public health," Legault said, noting that there will be no fans at games, players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice. “I think Quebecers want . . . to see hockey games," he said. "It's done completely safely, and they have the means to pay for that safety." The Canadiens kicked off training camp at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Que., on Sunday and are due to open their season next Wednesday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. After playing their first six games on the road, their first home game at the Bell Centre is set for Jan. 28, against the Calgary Flames. Quebec, Alberta and B.C. have given the green light to their respective NHL teams to play home games during the pandemic. Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer has said he's confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games this season, while Ontario hasn't made a final decision on games in the province. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. The Canadian Press
Jamal Adams yelled in celebration after Seattle qualified for the playoffs last month and lit up a victory cigar at the podium when the Seahawks clinched the division.After spending his first three seasons in the NFL on the outside of the post-season with the struggling New York Jets, Adams is reveling in the chance to play in meaningful January games after the off-season trade to Seattle.“I don’t want to be too happy because I don’t want people to say he’s dramatic or he hasn’t been here before,” Adams said after the division-clinching win over the Rams in Week 16.Adams is among the several big-name players headed to the post-season for the first time, hoping to gain even more fame by shining on the big playoff stage.Adams has delivered for the Seahawks, who traded a big package featuring two first-round picks to the Jets in July for the playmaking safety. He set a record for defensive backs with 9 1/2 sacks for a defence that made big strides in the second half of the season.Here’s a look at some other players set to make their playoff debuts this weekend:BAKER MAYFIELD: The only time the Cleveland quarterback was seen last post-season was on a commercial, not on the playing field. But Mayfield had an efficient third year with the Browns and helped get the franchise back to the post-season for the first time since 2002. Mayfield threw 26 TD passes and posted a career-best 95.9 passer rating in his first season under coach Kevin Stefanski, who will miss the game Sunday against Pittsburgh following a positive COVID-19 test.Mayfield will try to snap Cleveland’s 17-game losing streak in Pittsburgh since the Browns last win there in 2003, the year before Ben Roethlisberger joined the Steelers.MINKAH FITZPATRICK: Some people questioned the decision the Steelers made last season to deal a first-round pick to Miami for the playmaking safety despite an injury to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that made the playoffs a remote possibility. Fitzpatrick helped spark a defence that helped Pittsburgh finish 8-8, meaning the pick fell to 18th instead of the top 10. Fitzpatrick has had another strong season with 11 passes defenced and four interceptions, including a Pick-6 in the first game against Cleveland.CHASE YOUNG: The No. 2 overall pick in the draft has had a big rookie season in Washington. He helped bolster an already strong defensive line that has been the strength of the team and gives it a chance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.Young had 7 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles. Young started the season fast and then hit a lull. But he has seemed to find his stride late in the season with four sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown over the final six games.JONATHAN TAYLOR: After a slow start to his rookie season in Indianapolis, ranking tied for 23rd in rushing with 428 yards in his first 10 games, Taylor emerged as a star down the stretch to get the Colts to the post-season. He ran for 741 yards in the final six games with 150 against the Raiders and 253 in the playoff-clinching win over Jacksonville. Only Derrick Henry was more productive in that stretch and Taylor finished third on the season with 1,169 yards. The Colts will likely need another big performance to keep pace with the high-powered Bills on Saturday.CHRIS GODWIN AND MIKE EVANS: The two Tampa Bay wideouts have been among the most productive receivers in the league but never managed to make it to the playoffs until Brady arrived in 2020. Evans is the first player to begin his career with at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first seven seasons but is nursing a left knee injury that leaves his status in doubt this week. Godwin was slowed a bit by injuries this season but still has 3,015 yards and 23 TDs over the past three seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop — and one of baseball's best all-around players — was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels.The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball's longest World Series title drought.Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB's big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favourites.“These are people we care about, not just players, and guys that loved the organization and have great memories here,” said Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti, who said he was in tears when he spoke with Lindor and Carrasco. “Trades like this are really tough. But it's the right thing to do.”For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending.One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn't do.The 27-year-old Lindor can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he's a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011 and developed him.He has also been the face of the Indians' franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland's most popular athletes. But he's gone now, leaving the Indians without their best player and the team's fans grumbling about owner Paul Dolan.Carrasco is one of the game's best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL's steadiest starters. The 33-year-old has a 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA.With an abundance of young pitchers, including Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, the Indians were in position to move a player of Carrasco's calibre.He can be replaced. Finding someone to fill Lindor's shoes will be much tougher.Once the Indians’ pandemic-shortened 2020 season ended with a loss to the New York Yankees in the wild-card round, it became a matter of when, and not if, Lindor would be traded.Cleveland had run out of options. Lindor has turned down numerous long-term contract offers from the Indians, betting on himself and knowing he could get more money from a major-market team when he becomes a free agent.He's only signed for another season, so the Mets will have to quickly get to work on locking up Lindor long-term.The Indians made it known that Lindor was available for the right price. And while it’s never easy to trade a generational talent with perhaps his best years still ahead of him, Cleveland’s financial situation was never going to make it possible to keep him.Cohen is hoping to turn around a franchise that has not won a World Series since 1986.Cohen hired general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and brought back former GM Sandy Alderson as team president and hired Jared Porter from Arizona as GM under Alderson.Lindor had $6,481,481 in prorated pay from a $17.5 million salary last year, and is he eligible free agency after the 2021 season.Carrasco is signed at $12 million in each of the next two seasons, part of a deal that includes a $14 million million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches in 170 innings in 2022 and is found to be healthy for the 2023 season.Since Cohen's takeover, New York has kept pitcher Marcus Stroman for an $18.9 million qualifying offer, signed right-hander Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year contract and catcher James McCann, to a $40.6 million, four-year deal. New York also signed injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a $9.7 million, one-year deal.Rosario is eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $225,474 prorated from a $608,780 salary.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
After revealing a bout with anxiety and depression, Clippers star Paul George says he is experiencing more trash talk than ever before "because I was down," and that is difficult to reconcile for a league that has prioritized mental health.