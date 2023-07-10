Investors bet China's tech crackdown is over

STORY: Hong Kong investors bet big on China’s Alibaba Group and Tencent on Monday, amid signs that Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the country's tech sector was finally winding down.

It comes after news Friday that Chinese authorities slapped a nearly billion-dollar fine against the Jack Ma-founded Ant Group, for violating consumer protection and corporate governance laws.

The penalty amounts to one of the largest ever fines for an internet company in China, but also marks the end to a years-long regulatory overhaul of the fintech company.

That began in late 2020 and derailed Ant’s IPO, at that time set to be the world’s largest.

The abrupt shelving of that listing marked the start of a wide-ranging clampdown by Beijing on industries from technology to education.

Regulators were seeking to assert their authority over what they said were excesses and bad practices, emerging from years of runaway growth.

Aside from Ant, Chinese authorities also announced on Friday they had fined, among others, Tencent's online payment platform Tenpay nearly $415 million, for violations in areas such as customer data management.

China’s central bank said on Friday that most of these platform companies’ key problems had been “rectified”.

And that regulators would now shift from focusing on specific companies to the overall regulation of the industry.