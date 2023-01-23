Investigators searching for motive in California mass shooting

The Canadian Press
PARIS (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said in the third update of the All-Star balloting. Durant is 132,014 votes behind, with 5,838,182. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains the overall voting leader, with 6,506,682 votes. James has be