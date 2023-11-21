Investigators find plots, traps and pipe bomb inside New Haven home
In 2021, Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to over 30 counts of assault including 12 counts of forcible rape between the 1990's and 2019.
Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is set to be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault and battery against a family member.
Kaitlyn Coones, 17, allegedly ordered Jonathan Jones, 33, to kill his mother
Police in Ohio are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.
The jury in the Liverpool Crown Court trial heard Ashley Dale’s own voice describing events in the weeks leading up to the shooting.
Russians are informing on fellow citizens under draconian laws designed to repress Ukraine war critics.
Several large companies, including Apple, Disney, and IBM, pulled advertising on X amid an antisemitism row, but Andrew Tate said he would step in.
Three teenage girls involved in the dragging death of a woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking in New Orleans last year pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges and were sentenced to 20 years in prison. New Orleans news outlets report that the three were convicted of attempted manslaughter in the death of Linda Frickey, 73. Jury selection for the lone remaining suspect, who prosecutors said was behind the wheel when Frickey died, got underway after the three girls' guilty pleas were entered.
He’s the second dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh airport in recent months.
“For the longest time, I was having trouble even closing my eyes.”
Philip Esformes, a former Miami Beach executive, was at the center of the biggest Medicare fraud case in the country.
The restaurant owner was arrested.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it is investigating a “racially motivated” murder that occurred on Sunday at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, where an inmate allegedly beat his cellmate to death “because of the color of his skin.” Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said in a press release Monday that inmate Jaquez Jackson “brutally beat his cell mate with his bare hands, viciously punching, kicking and slamming his head on the toilet, murdering him simply because of the color of his skin.” “During the investigation, Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times to investigators that he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” Allen said.
The mother of a Georgia middle-schooler is suing school administrators after her daughter was stabbed 14 times in gym glass on March 15.
A woman who's been missing since Nov. 11 was found dead Saturday in a storage unit registered to her estranged husband.
The Philadelphia men are accused of burglarizing 55 UPS warehouses nationwide, prosecutors say.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) suggested that federal agents disguised themselves as Trump supporters on Jan. 6.
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her toddler found a gun in her purse and accidentally fired it in a southern Ohio Walmart store last week. The Waverly Police Department said the woman told officers who responded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday that the 2-year-old boy took her Taurus 9mm firearm from her purse, and it went off. Police said the bullet went into the ceiling of the store, and the child was left with a minor injury to his forehead “d
A child and an adult are seen approaching a junction near a mosque in Blackburn, when the dog runs at them and latches on to the boy's coat.
P.E.I.'s College of Registered Nurses and Midwives has issued a disciplinary order against the final member of a trio of Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff who took an ambulance for a short drive last year.In a disciplinary order issued Oct. 11, the college says a complaint against one of its registered nurses was submitted earlier this year related to the incident in August 2022.In April, Health P.E.I. said it had taken "appropriate actions" against the three staff, who it said "inappropriately acc