Investigators Exhume Dozens of Bodies at Mass Burial Sites in Donetsk, Officials Say

More than 120 bodies have been exhumed at mass burial sites across Donetsk Oblast cities recently re-captured by Ukrainian forces, local police said on Wednesday, October 12.

Footage released by the Donetsk Police shows investigators at a burial site in Lyman, it said.

Ukrainian forces reclaimed control over Sviatohirsk on September 12 and pushed Russian forces out of Lyman, located about 10 miles east of Sviatohirsk, on October 1.

On Friday, October 7, Donetsk authorities announced that exhumations and reburials had begun at mass burial sites found in the towns.

On Wednesday, Donetsk Police said 120 bodies had been exhumed so far from 35 burial sites across recaptured settlements in Donetsk. At least 64 bodies were civilians, including 29 women, police said. Credit: Donetsk PoliceDonetsk Policev via Storyful