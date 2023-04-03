Investigation Underway After Pro-Russia War Blogger Killed in St Petersburg Explosion

A criminal investigation was underway after pro-Russia military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion at a St Petersburg cafe on April 2, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

The attack happened as Tatarsky, also known as Maxim Fomin, was speaking at an event run by “Cyber Front Z”, a self-described “movement at the forefront of the information war”, the group said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee released footage showing damage and blown out windows at the cafe on University Embankment in St Petersburg, where the IED attack occurred.

The explosion was caused by an explosive device hidden in a “figurine” that was given to Tatarsky at the event, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing law enforcement officials.

According to TASS, Tatarsky was the only fatality and 25 others were injured, 19 of which were hospitalized.

Tatarsky was known for his pro-Russia vlogs from the front lines of the war in Ukraine. He had over 570,000 subscribers on Telegram. Credit: Investigative Committee of Russia via Storyful