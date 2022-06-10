Investigation underway after fatal stabbing in Manchester

Reuters Videos

STORY: Yousafzai was speaking outside the Swedish parliament where she joined environmental campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at one of the Friday climate protests which have been held there every week since 2018 and sparked a global movement."Due to climate-related events, millions of girls lose their access to schools. Events like droughts and floods impact schools directly, displacements are caused due to some of these events," Yousafzai said."Because of that, girls are impacted the most: they are the first ones to drop out of schools and the last ones to return."Yousafzai and Thunberg all stressed how women, especially those in developing countries, were disproportionately affected by the climate crisis and can be part of the solution if they are empowered by education."Any girl can change the world if provided with the right tools to do so," said 19 year-old Thunberg.