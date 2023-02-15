Investigation into TikTok vidoes and Tempe PD officers

CBC

On Thursday night, Michel Brown was working as a care aide in the triage waiting room at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops when she heard a man swearing. Brown asked the man not to swear. She says the man got up to leave, and when he passed her, he turned around and allegedly punched her in the face. "I was in complete shock," said Brown, who has worked at the hospital for more than a year. "I had been sworn at many times, but I've never been punched in the face." Kamloops RCMP confirmed Camille