An inventor discovers a way of cutting your own hair using a clippers and a vacuum cleaner

Dr Phil Green, 54, has previously been nominated for a European award - and has now put his expertise to use during lockdown. He was attempting to give his own locks a trim at home when he realised he could make use of a household item.

Phil grabbed his vacuum cleaner and began using it pull hair away from his head to cut it - before getting even more creative.

He discovered that he could go one step further and attach clippers using hot glue - and snip his hair with one hand.