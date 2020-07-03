An inventor discovers a way of cutting your own hair using a clippers and a vacuum cleaner
Dr Phil Green, 54, has previously been nominated for a European award - and has now put his expertise to use during lockdown. He was attempting to give his own locks a trim at home when he realised he could make use of a household item.
Phil grabbed his vacuum cleaner and began using it pull hair away from his head to cut it - before getting even more creative.
He discovered that he could go one step further and attach clippers using hot glue - and snip his hair with one hand.
Scroll to continue with content