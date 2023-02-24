INTERVIEW: Turnbull returns to mound, expects emotions after missing 2022 season

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have claimed veteran forward Chris Tierney off waivers as they look to plug holes in their injury-riddled lineup. Tierney had two goals and an assist in 13 games with the Florida Panthers this season before being put on waivers Wednesday. He comes to Montreal as a reasonably priced Band-Aid for a team with three players on long-term injured reserve and six on injured reserve. Tierney comes with a cap hit of US$750,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent at th