INTERVIEW: 'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt talks Coach Beard's origin, Michael Jordan's influence on show

PureWow

Are we the only ones who didn’t know Netflix still had their DVD delivery service? Apparently, Live morning show host Kelly Ripa didn’t know either and she had (by far) the best response to learning this piece of info. On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 52, and her husband/hosting partner, Mark Consuelos, 52, talked about the media company’s rental service, which dates back as far as 1998. The DVD mailing service, which currently delivers movie and television show discs to cu