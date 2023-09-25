Interview: Jim Harbaugh expresses what it was like to return to Michigan's sideline

The Canadian Press

The Vikings and Chargers traded inexplicable decisions in the final two minutes. The Jets are sticking with a baffling choice for the foreseeable future. After Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley set Minnesota up for a win, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins gave him a reprieve with their inability to manage the clock. Minnesota had a first and goal at the Chargers 6 following a 9-yard pass from Cousins to T.J. Hockenson on fourth down on a play that began with 42 seconds re