'Intervention and prevention': BryLin hosts Suicide Prevention Art Contest
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. On Tuesday, community leaders recognized efforts to shine a light on this critical issue.
An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room near Philadelphia International Airport.
Tim Flanigan/WLUK via APWarning: This story contains graphic description of violence.A Wisconsin woman on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering and decapitating her lover in a meth-fueled rendezvous last year—despite a plea from her victim’s father for leniency. “Everybody makes bad choices and I think there’s a lot of hope for you,” Michael Thyrion, the father of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, said of Taylor Schabusiness during an extraordinary appea
Veronica Youngblood, 38, was arrested in 2018 after she shot her daughters, 5-year-old Brooklynn Youngblood, 5, and Sharon Castro, 15
RIAThe commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported to have been killed in the destruction of its HQ in occupied Sevastopol last week appears to have survived, if a video released by the Russian defense ministry can be taken at face value.Ukrainian officials publicly “confirmed” Monday that Admiral Viktor Sokolov was among 34 senior officers killed in a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Friday that came as a hugely damaging blow to the Russian war effort.Russia made no pu
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
A five-year-old boy whose disappearance Monday triggered an emotional search in Frog Lake Cree Nation, about 260 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, has been found alive, RCMP say.The boy, who had been missing for more than 24 hours, had last been seen at about 2:30 p.m. MT at his home. The disappearance was not suspicious.Elk Point RCMP said the boy was located Tuesday "a few kilometres" from his home and will need medical attention for exposure.As many as 300 people had been searching for the bo
Kremlin via ReutersA day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov bizarrely published a video of his 15-year-old son beating up a man in police custody to show how “proud” he was of the teen, the Kremlin has preemptively sought to shut down any talk of the scandal.Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s official spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, before even being asked about the controversy: “I will not comment on the story with Kadyrov’s son.” When asked to clarify why he was refusing t
A Windsor, Ont., police officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident in Ottawa, Windsor police said Tuesday.According to a media statement, Sgt. Deler Bal was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm by the Ottawa Police Service on Sept. 23.The charges against Bal follow "an alleged physical altercation at a restaurant," police said. The officer will be reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, they added. Members of Windsor p
When Toronto police raided the workshop of renowned gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in November 2021 and shot him to death, questions swirled.But while some details have since emerged, a few questions have remained: who was the lone customer inside the workshop during the raid that day in rural southern Ontario? And, what does that witness say happened?A recently filed $2.6 million lawsuit sheds some light on that mystery.A statement of claim filed in London Superior Court by a man using the initials C.
A Vancouver man's death on a remote logging road on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast is being investigated as a homicide.Henry Doyle, 58, was found injured Saturday on the Klein Lake Forest Service Road, near the small village of Egmont, B.C., according to a spokesperson with the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). "First responders arrived on scene and provided emergency first aid," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement Tuesday. "But sadly, the victim succumbed to his injuries."In co
The House speaker wanted the New Jersey senator to resign, but he changed his mind after someone asked why he hadn't asked Santos to do the same.
The details are revealed in a pre-sentencing document prepared by the convicted rapist's probation officer The post Danny Masterson Lists ‘Farm’ as Primary Source of ‘Stable’ Income From ‘Grapes and Wine’ – Acting Residuals 2nd appeared first on TheWrap.
One of the men spoke to a biker’s girlfriend, prosecutors say.
The man was booked on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
A man fatally shot in northwest Winnipeg last week was accused of extortion and sending money to gang associates in India, according to police documents in that country.Sukhdool Singh Gill, who also went by the alias Sukha Duneke, was known as a notorious criminal in India for allegedly organizing hits on rival gang members there, according to Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi."He has a network in Punjab which carries out hits for money or vario
STORY: "Where is mom!" That was the cry heard from an Iraqi man after he found his mother's clothes on Wednesday (September 27), in the aftermath of a fire that ripped through a packed wedding hall in northern Iraq. His wife said they escaped through the kitchen door when the venue went up in flames.It was after they got out that she realized her mother-in-law was missing. “We don’t know where she is. We just saw her clothes, we looked for her all over, in Mosul, we didn’t find anything. We even looked for her among those burned and found nothing, we only just found her clothes.”More than 100 people were killed and at least 150 others were injured in the fire. Firefighters searched the charred skeleton of the building in Qaraqoush into Wednesday morning and bereaved relatives gathered outside a morgue in the nearby city of Mosul. Survivors said hundreds of people were at the wedding celebration after an earlier church service. The fire began about an hour into the event when flares ignited a ceiling decoration as the bride and groom danced. The Interior Ministry said it had issued four arrest warrants for the owners of the wedding hall, state media reported. And President Abdul Latif Rashid has called for an investigation.State media added that preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, which contributed to its rapid collapse. The city of Qaraqoush is mostly Christian but also home to some members of Iraq's Yazidi minority. Most of the residents fled the town when Islamic State seized it in 2014. But they returned after the group was ousted in 2017.
Chad Doerman, 32, is scheduled to face a jury next July
The first police officer to compete for Miss USA will represent Arizona on national TV on September 29. Officer Candace Kanavel represents Arizona’s community daily as she serves as a Tempe Police Officer.
A Saskatoon prosecutor says that people in leadership positions were offside when they publicly attacked a security guard who was recorded arresting an Indigenous woman outside a grocery store in April 2021.The security guard, Cameron McMillan, lost his job and professional license after the video of his arrest of Annette Custer went viral.In a statement at the time, Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said seeing the video made him feel angry and said, "We can't ignore as a community that not everyon
HALIFAX — American and Canadian police displayed a table full of drugs and cash on Monday as they described how a traffic stop in Nova Scotia in May led to one of the largest cocaine busts in western New York state a few months later. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle on May 26 that had travelled from Ontario to Nova Scotia, and found 40 kilograms of cocaine inside. They arrested a 52-year-old man who they allege was on his way to Halifax-based drug dealers. That traffic stop helped investigators