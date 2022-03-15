Interstate 80 in Placer County reopens after crashed propane tanker halted traffic for hours

Interstate 80 in Placer County has fully reopened hours after a propane truck crashed and posed a safety risk, officials said. The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. near the Heather Glen off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said. Eastbound lanes opened around 8 p.m., but crews weren't able to open westbound lanes — the side of the freeway where the tanker crashed — until closer to 8:45 p.m. Part of the reason for the closures was because of leaking propane from the truck, CHP said. The Placer County sheriff said it asked people to evacuate within a quarter-mile radius of the crash.