Interstate 10 in affected by flooding in Palm Springs
Palm Springs was one area that took a big hit from former-Tropical Storm Hilary.
Palm Springs was one area that took a big hit from former-Tropical Storm Hilary.
One critic called the far-right House member a "sick loser" for using the storm to joust at a familiar GOP target.
Hurricane Hilary will reach southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, the region’s first in more than 80 years. Its moisture will move into Canada next week
35,000 people ordered to evacuate over the weekend with hundreds of wildfires continuing to burn
A much-deserved bout of fall-like temperatures is on the way for Ontario as we move into the final days of August
Florida already felt the effects of one system. What about the rest?
Remnant moisture from the tropical system drenching California will move into Western Canada this week, but it won’t be enough to help B.C.’s fires
ENSENADA, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. As of 8 a.m. Pacific time, Hilary was located about 220 miles (350 kilometers) south-southeast of San Diego, the National Hurricane Center reported. Hilary had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph
Thick low-level smoke will keep air quality levels firmly in dangerous territory for parts of B.C. heading into the second half of the weekend
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Record high temperatures were recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available. The extreme heat prompted Texas' electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power for three hours on Sunday nig
The wildfire that ripped through Lahaina on Aug 8., reducing what had once been the jewel of the historic Hawaiian kingdom to rubble, was decades in the making, scientists say. In the days before the wildfire started on Aug. 8, temperatures in Lahaina simmered in the low 30s Celsius (high 80s Fahrenheit) — about average for the time of year. "Recent La Ninas have been much, much drier than we expected, as we've seen multi-year droughts getting more severe," said climatologist Abby Frazier at Clark University in Massachusetts, who has spent more than a decade working in Hawaii.
Aerial video taken early Monday shows flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary in Cathedral City, California. (Credit: AIO FILMZ)
Officials in British Columbia said 30,000 people have been told to leave their homes, and 36,000 people have been told to get ready to leave at a moment's notice. B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson Forrest Tower said the fire in the Shuswap region grew about 20 kilometres in 12 hours, which is among the fastest growth B.C. has seen for a wildfire.
Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico are expected to feel effects.
President Joe Biden is expected to visit the island for the first time since the deadly wildfires.
Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in the Southwest United States on Sunday afternoon and could weaken to a post-tropical cyclone tonight.
STORY: Search and rescue teams with dogs and heavy equipment sifted through the charred remains of Lahaina over the weekend, as the search for victims continued in the aftermath of wildfires that devastated Maui.Task force leader Todd Magliocca said teams were searching every address for human remains."Big search area. Devastating fire. Have not seen anything like this in my entire 30 years in the fire service and I've been to some pretty significant incidents. The intensity, the population density, all those things combined have got us where we are today."Hawaii Governor Josh Green said on Friday that the death toll was still expected to rise."There are now 470 search and rescue workers and 40 search dogs combing through the hundreds of burnt buildings and they have already completed searching more than 60 percent of the disaster area. The number of lives we've lost has climbed to over 100 and we expect it to increase each day as we continue our search."Green said the fast-moving Maui brush fire, fueled by wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour, destroyed more than 2,200 buildings and damaged roughly 500 more at an estimated cost of nearly $6 billion.Meanwhile, the resort town's iconic banyan tree has been undergoing life-saving treatments since the fire.Arborist Steven Nimz is leading the effort."We checked underneath the bark of all the lower trunk of the tree, and we found that there's still live tissue. We didn't see any major charring or scarring of the tree. It's kind of going into a holding stage, so that's what I feel the tree is doing right now. And what we're doing, it's just like someone in a coma - they give them an intravenous shot. Same way with the tree. We're giving it the intravenous shot with the aeration and the treatments that we're doing right now."Nimz said that while the historic tree is important to the community, he emphasized that there are bigger priorities in Maui's recovery efforts."It's a tree. We've got so many people who have lost their lives, lost their families, lost their livelihoods, and lost everything else here, that I'm just saying that's where the focus should be. And we take care of that. There's greater disasters out there than this tree."
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities evacuated another five villages near the northeastern border with Turkey on Sunday where a large summer wildfire that has already destroyed several homes over the weekend drew dangerously close. There were no reports of serious injuries to firefighters or residents from the forest blaze near the town of Alexandroupolis, that forced the evacuation of another eight villages Saturday. Strong winds whipped on the flames, and civil protection authorities
Strong winds impacted Mexico’s Baja California on Saturday, August 19, as Hurricane Hilary moved toward the state.By Saturday evening, the hurricane was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane but had the potential to bring a “historic amount of rain to the southwestern US,” officials said.“Hurricane conditions [were] expected along the west-central coast of the Baja California Peninsula within the hurricane warning area” through Sunday morning, with and gusty winds and flooding expected to spread across the western US, according to the National Hurricane Center.Footage captured by Michael and Michele Carlson shows choppy waters and strong winds from their resort in Cabo San Lucas early Saturday morning. Credit: Michael and Michele Carlson via Storyful
Punishing downpours continued to slam Southern California on Monday after Tropical Storm Hilary – the weakened-but-still-potent remains of what had been a hurricane – made landfall Sunday in Southern California, prompting downpours and flooding. According to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, “all rainfall daily records have been broken.” The brunt of the storm …
KELOWNA, B.C. — Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction. West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said "things are finally looking better," with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase. He told a news briefing Sunday that no more homes in West Kelowna had been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the past 24 hours and it was possible to begin