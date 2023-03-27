Internet fails thwart Afghan girls' online study

STORY: In her Kabul home, Sofia logs on to an online English class.

The Taliban government has barred female students from high schools and universities.

But it hasn't banned the internet - in fact Taliban officials are regulars on social media.

But Sofia's classmates distort and the picture freezes.

Power cuts and cripplingly slow internet provide yet more hurdles to Afghan women.

The 22-year-old says after years of war and the Taliban, they're used to persevering.

"I want to continue my studies in online courses. This is my dream, this is my goal to finish my studying whatever happens in Afghanistan.”

Her online school, Rumi Academy, went from about 50 mostly female students to more than 500 after the Taliban took over in 2021. It says it had to turn hundreds down.

The Taliban still allow online study but Sofia's teacher Sana says there are always security concerns.

"It's so obvious that if you want to do a crucial thing, if you want to take an action that is very important you have to risk, and absolutely we risked everything, yes, it is risky for us."

A growing number of institutes are trying to reach girls and women digitally in their homes.

Ninety-seven percent of Afghans are poor, so computers and wifi are out of reach for many.

But Sofia believes it's impossible for Afghan women to be kept at home indefinitely.

"After every sunset, there is a sunshine, there is a day, this is why we must be hopeful, and we don’t lose our belief, our hopes and must be strong in this situation.”