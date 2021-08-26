International Space Station Passes Over Hazy Pacific Northwest

The International Space Station (ISS) flew over Vancouver, Canada, and parts of the US Pacific Northwest on August 25, capturing haze from fires in the region.

As of Wednesday, at least 242 fires were burning in British Columbia, which has seen record-breaking temperatures this summer. According to state officials, seven fires were burning as of August 25 in Washington.

This footage was recorded from a NASA feed by @ISSAboveYou as the space station passed Vancouver, across parts of Washington and then over Idaho. It shows a haze covering inland areas, including near Spokane, Washington. Staff at the NWS office in Spokane confirmed there was “some elevated haze from wildfires” in the region. Credit: ISS Above / NASA via Storyful