From International Player To Team Selector: How Sudha Shah Aced Her Four-Decade Cricket Journey

Sudha Shah is one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in India. She has represented India internationally in both test and One Day International (ODI) matches as a right-hand batsman and off-spinner. She has played a total of 21 tests and 13 ODIs for India.

Besides being a player, Shah has also donned the role of a national team coach as well as a selector. Today, she is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

