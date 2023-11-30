Advertisement

Internal memo from BGE details city conduit deal

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

An internal Baltimore Gas and Electric memo obtained by 11 News Investigates details the conduit deal the company struck with Baltimore City leaders earlier this year. Baltimore's conduit system contains electronics and telecommunications systems. State law gives BGE perpetual access, but the utility doesn't own it. The internal BGE memo reveals how the company plans to maintain and make improvements that will benefit customers and saved them money in the short term.