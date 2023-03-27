'Interesting' yield curve eyed more than the Fed -wealth manager

STORY: Miller explains that "for the longest time we've always heard an inverted yield curve tells us a recession's coming. Well, it's not really that it signals it. The idea of an inverted yield curve is this: the current inverted yield curve indicates that there are higher interest rates today than as you go out five years, ten years."

Investors are looking "at changes in the yield curve over the last two weeks," Miller continues, and it "seems to be saying that investors think the Federal Reserve may have to actually start lowering rates some time later in 2023, which is earlier than many people previously thought."