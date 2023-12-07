Interest in at-home marijuana growing surges as lawmakers debate policy for recreational weed
A Cleveland garden store owner says possible changes to the law aren’t dissuading Ohioans who plan to grow their own marijuana at home.
And did any of the trailing candidates make a dent in Donald Trump? | Opinion
With the Ukraine conflict languishing in stalemate, the possibility that Russian president Vladimir Putin might yet emerge victorious from his ill-judged invasion cannot be ignored, with all the implications such an outcome would have for Europe’s security.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ten Republicans who posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and filed paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state have settled a civil lawsuit and admitted their actions were part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, attorneys who filed the case announced Wednesday. Under the agreement, the fake electors acknowledged that Biden won the state, withdrew their filings and agreed not to serve as presidential elector
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God weighs in on Liz Cheney's warnings of a Trump dictatorship The post ‘Daily Show’ Says Trump’s 91 Charges Mean He’ll ‘Never’ Step Down if Reelected: ‘You Would Barricade in the White House Too!’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
“I think he has a lot of questions to answer," said the former Republican lawmaker.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin shares a shocking anecdote about the former president.
Ukraine's supporters in the U.S. were shocked when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suddenly canceled his planned online address to the House of Representatives during a closed-door meeting on Dec. 5, just a day before a crucial vote on a support package for Kyiv amounting to over $61 billion, argued Voice of America (VOA) Eastern Europe Chief Myroslava Gongadze on Radio NV on Dec. 6.
Some of his 2024 campaign promises would raise costs and add to hardship for voters. What's he thinking?
The special counsel intends to demonstrate the former president has a history of promoting baseless election claims, dating back to the 2012 vote.
Tim Alberta, staff writer at The Atlantic, said he was discouraged by interviews with several high-profile evangelical figures.
Israel's tank losses to Hamas, just like tank losses 50 years ago or in Ukraine now, stoke renewed debate about the role of tanks in modern warfare.
The former president’s town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity brought out the snark in “The Tonight Show” host.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sharply questioned whether they could exclude former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in a case that seeks to upend his bid for a second term by claiming the Constitution's insurrection clause bars him from another run for the White House. The justices also sparred with Trump's attorney over whether the former president is an insurrectionist. At issue is the wording of the Civil War-era clause itself, whether the courts have a
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday invoked Article 99 of the U.N. charter for the first time, citing a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” as the war rages on between Israel and the militant group Hamas. In a letter to José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez, the current…
The comic's humor took a dark turn during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Today, further to news from Ukraine we cover further updates from the debate over funding and we speak to analyst Konrad Muzyka from Rochan Consulting to hear his analysis on the war in Winter 2023.
Johnson has failed to do anything about the structural deficiencies that Kevin McCarthy couldn't address before getting booted.
"Is this the kind of admission a candidate should be making?" the CNN host asked a guest.
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesKash Patel promised Steve Bannon, a fellow member of the former Trump adviser club, that the former president means to deliver on the vengeance he has vowed to exact should he win re-election to the White House next year. While hosting Patel on his War Room podcast Tuesday, Bannon asked if he felt “highly confident” that a fresh Trump administration could quickly “get rolling on prosecutions.” Patel, who held a number of national security roles in the Trump administra