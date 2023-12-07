Interest in at-home marijuana growing surges as lawmakers debate policy for recreational weed

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sharply questioned whether they could exclude former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in a case that seeks to upend his bid for a second term by claiming the Constitution's insurrection clause bars him from another run for the White House. The justices also sparred with Trump's attorney over whether the former president is an insurrectionist. At issue is the wording of the Civil War-era clause itself, whether the courts have a