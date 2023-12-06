Interactive Resource Center to expand to 24/7 services
Interactive Resource Center to expand to 24/7 services
Interactive Resource Center to expand to 24/7 services
Live Host Kelly Ripa was absent from the show for a few days, but finally returned to discuss with her husband, Mark Consuelos, about her health.
The King and the royals will host the Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty ImagesAngelina Jolie and her children “had to heal” from the stress caused by the implosion of her marriage to Brad Pitt and the intense public scrutiny that followed, she told WSJ Magazine in a rare interview. “My body reacts very strongly to stress,” she says. “My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce.” Jolie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016; nearly a year later, she revealed for the first time that she’d fully recovered
Natalie Portman appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her buzzy Netflix drama “May December” and once again told “Star Wars” fans that she is more than open to reprising her role of Padmé Amidala on screen. Portman was just a teenager when she landed a leading role in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel …
Former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial turned Tuesday to one of the topics that has vexed him most — the value of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Testifying for Trump's defense, a Florida real estate attorney said the club could be sold as a home, notwithstanding decades-old legal documents in which Trump said he intended to forswear its use as anything but a club. That's a restriction that is key to New York state lawyers' claims that the former president fraudul
"This is the thing you don't get, man," the ABC host scoffs The post ‘The View’: Whoopi Says if Trump’s Claim Biden ‘Is the Destroyer’ of Democracy Were True, ‘He Would’ve Put Your Ass in Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
“Dad, I love you, but I’ve got to get off the phone,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said while in the witness box of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.
The Duchess of York has said that Christmas is about “no judgment of race, creed or colour, just love”.
Hamas deliberately shot women in their genitals, the United Nations has heard, amid rising anger at the silence around sexual violence during the Oct 7 massacre.
The longtime network analyst says there's a single reason Republicans may not want him on the ballot next year.
"At my best friend’s friend’s house, the kids have to say 'I tooted', or 'I popped' instead of 'I farted,' or they would get in HUGE trouble."
After 60 minutes of pure concentration on the ice, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy can't help but laugh at reporter's wind breaking.
Meghan Markle was spotted out in California for the first time since the release of Omid Scobie's explosive book, Endgame.
Alyssa Zinger pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges
The three-time Oscar winner was joined by her four children and two of their spouses for the glam event in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Streep was given the Icon Award
"Axe the tax" (or its American counterpart, "ax the tax") has been used as a slogan in countless political campaigns over the decades. It's a simple message, often a popular one and, hey, it rhymes.Back in 1989, there were "Axe the Tax" rallies over the proposed GST. The events had a way of uniting political rivals who shared an opponent in prime minister Brian Mulroney. Speakers at a rally in Kindersley, Sask., included the Reform Party's Preston Manning, the Liberals' Lloyd Axworthy and the Sa
The former reality star died in a Chipotle parking lot on Nov. 9 at age 40
The House speaker offered a remarkable statement in support of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin shares a shocking anecdote about the former president.