Inter Miami celebrate Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win

STORY: Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world, beating Norway's UEFA player of the year and treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City to the prestigious prize.

The Argentina captain, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding his country to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final last year.

The 36-year-old is now three Ballon d'Ors clear of rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the last of his five trophies in 2017.