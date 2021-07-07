Intense Winds Wreak Havoc Across Parts of New Jersey Amid Thunderstorm Warnings
Intense winds toppled trees and whipped up debris in Newton, New Jersey, amid severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the region on July 6.
This footage uploaded by Twitter user @dakine4real shows intense winds and rain sweeping through a suburban street, leaving tree branches and leaves strewn across the area.
The National Weather Services issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, cautioning locals of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Credit: @dakine4real via Storyful