Intense Winds and Rain Lash Southwest Minnesota Amid Weather Warnings

Intense winds and heavy rain lashed parts of southwest Minnesota on May 30, amid severe weather warnings.

This footage filmed by David Johnson shows gusty winds and strong rain battering the town of Luverne.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Monday, warning of 70 mph winds and possible hail.

Bands of thunderstorms were set to continue into Monday night, according to the NWS. Credit: David Johnson via Storyful