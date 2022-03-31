Intense Winds Cause 3-Car Pileup on a Louisiana Highway

Intense winds wreaked havoc in the town of Iota, Louisiana, on March 30, causing a three-car crash along a highway.

This bodycam footage, uploaded by the Iota Police Department, shows the crash site on the Maxie Highway, as police crews attend the scene. According to the police, injuries were minor.

The National Weather Service, issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Iota on Wednesday afternoon, warning of wind gusts up to 60 mph. Credit: Iota Police Department via Storyful

Video Transcript

- We got smoke down in the-- We need-- We got smoke down in the-- We need-- We got smoke down in the-- We need--