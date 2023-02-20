Intense Tropical Cyclone Freddy Nears Mauritius

Intense Tropical Cyclone Freddy approached Mauritius on February 20, ahead of an expected landfall in Madagascar.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services (MMS) issued a Class 3 cyclone warning, with gusts estimated at around 280 km/h (170 mph) at the cyclone’s center. The MMS said the storm was expected to pass about 120 km north-northwest of Grand Bay at its closest point around 5:00 pm on Monday.

Footage by Twitter user @daphneydupre shows windy conditions in the town of Beau-Bassin in the Plaines Wilhems district at 12:15 pm.

The cyclone was forecast to impact Reunion Island between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to Meteo-France.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said Freddy was expected to make landfall in Madagascar on Tuesday evening, as a Category 4 storm. Credit: @daphneydupre via Storyful