Intense Tornado Warned-Thunderstorms Blow Into Chickasha, Oklahoma

Large widespread wind damage, large hail, and tornadoes were expected in central southern Oklahoma as severe storms swept across the state and into Oklahoma City on October 9.

Damaging winds up to 80 mph were predicted to hit Chickasha, according to the National Weather Service. The weather bureau said a tornado on the ground was headed towards the city with the storm.

This video posted to Twitter by Christiaan Patterson shows lightning flashes and intense rain near Chickasha. Credit: Christiaan Patterson via Storyful