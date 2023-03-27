Intense Storms Bring Flash Flooding to Thomaston, Georgia

A line of intense thunderstorms tracked over areas of central Alabama and Georgia on Sunday night, March 26, bringing heavy rain and potentially “catastrophic” flash flooding to the region, the National Weather Service said.

Footage by Ellie Grace Watson shows flooding along a highway in Thomaston, Georgia, where a severe thunderstorm warning was in place on Sunday night.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for other parts of Georgia, including the Atlanta metro area, on Sunday night. Credit: Ellie Grace Watson via Storyful