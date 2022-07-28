Intense Storm Dumps Heavy Rain on Sherwood, Arkansas

An intense storm walloped parts of Sherwood, Arkansas, amid severe weather warnings issued on July 27.

This footage, filmed by Karen E. Segrave, shows a storm cell hitting the city, dumping heavy rain and strong winds on the area. Segrave tweeted that she was thankful for the downpour after a heatwave in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday afternoon, cautioning people of possible hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The NWS also said that 2.74 inches of rain fell in nearby Little Rock on Wednesday, beating a previous daily rainfall record set in 1963. Credit: Karen E. Segrave via Storyful

