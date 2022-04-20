Intense Snow Storm Brings Wintry Conditions to Calgary

Strong winds and heavy snowfall battered parts of Calgary, on April 19, amid weather warnings issued for the region by Environment Canada.

This footage by Twitter user @MichaelIreton shows intense winds whipping up snow as the storm cell shrouds the city in grey.

According to Environment Canada, wind gusts were expected to reach 48 km/h with visibility reduced to one kilometre. The unseasonable weather was expected to continue into Wednesday morning, before clearing that afternoon. Credit: @MichaelIreton via Storyful