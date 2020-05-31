Intense moment car drives through Los Angeles protesters rallying against police killing of George Floyd

The intense moment is captured when a red Dodge vehicle accelerates through hundreds of protesters in Los Angeles, California on Saturday evening (May 30).

The filmer recounts the harrowing moment: "I was standing on the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter protest, while police were shooting something on the ground that caused rubber pieces to fly into the crowd! I heard screams and saw people running from the right side, so I whipped my camera around to capture the people running. Suddenly, a red Dodge came barreling through the crowd, and kept honking and accelerating through the crowd, and got through the police line that we were up against," said Andrew.