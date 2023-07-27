Intense Heat & Humidity Thursday
The system in Eastern Atlantic was southwest of Cabo Verde Islands.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jaylen Brown getting the supermax from the Boston Celtics.
The water temperature around the tip of Florida has hit triple digits — hot tub levels — two days in a row. Meteorologists say it could be the hottest seawater ever measured, although some questions about the reading remain. Scientists are already seeing devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and even the death of some corals in what had been one of the Florida Keys' most resilient reefs. Climate change has set temperature records across the globe this
The proud father is experiencing the most terrifying aspects of parenthood after oldest son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest Monday during basketball practice at USC.
Severe storms may spark up in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Wednesday, with a tornado threat included for the latter, but the window will be brief
Tuesday will see another opportunity for thunderstorms in southern Ontario before some of the warmest temperatures of the summer builds in by mid-week
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Al-Hilal's unreal offer to Kylian Mbappe.
Toronto will be hit with a heat wave starting Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions expected to hang around the city until Friday, Environment Canada says.The federal weather agency issued a heat warning Tuesday, advising residents in the Toronto area of temperatures to reach 30 C in the daytime on Wednesday. While slightly cooler, Thursday's forecast to be very humid with humidex values expected to be in the upper 30s, Environment Canada says. Meanwhile, Friday, which is expected to be the h
The legendary scorer talks about his one-on-one hoops league, why he thinks players should still be able to join the NBA from high school, and what he makes of Wembanyama mania.
LOS ANGELES — Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC's Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the
"You can tell it's definitely geared toward trying to look like an F-150 Lightning," auto expert Sandy Munro said, looking at a recent Cybertruck pic.
Amie Adamson was an avid hiker, and died "doing what she loved" on a Montana trail, her mother says.
The NBA legend became a part-owner of the NFL team as part of a group led by billionaire Josh Harris
Tropical downpours unleashed significant flash flooding across the Halifax area last Friday, with a provincial state of emergency that remains in place. The Weather Network meteorologists Chris Scott and Tyler Hamilton explain how and why the Nova Scotia floods were so catastrophic.
Iain McAllister was listening to the BBC's Breaking the News podcast when he came across a bear.
Boat captain said he and his friends saw them fishing for swordfish.
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Last Saturday, Mohammed Aslam was working in his kitchen garden when he heard his fellow villagers shouting that water was coming from the nearby foothills in southern Kulgam area in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Within moments, the farmer said, mud and muck from gushing water swept through the village, damaging scores of homes. “It was sudden and swift,” Aslam said. A cloudburst followed by flashfloods hit nearly a dozen villages in Kulgam, filling homes with mud and washing
Blaine Burgoyne was sitting on his couch in the ʔaq̓am Community near Cranbrook, B.C., last week when he felt a strong wind blow through the roof and noticed his lights flickering before going out completely.Within minutes he noticed posts on social media from people spotting smoke in the air, and he ran outside to see the quickly spreading St. Mary's River wildfire moving up the hill toward his community."It just ignited everything so fast that a lot of people had to get out right away," Burgoy
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. One landslide buried a house in Buguias town in Benguet province, killing a mother, her child and two other children and injuring two other people. In the nearby resort city of Baguio, a 17-year-old perso
At 18, the G-League Ignite star was diagnosed with anomalous coronary artery — a congenital heart defect that caused an artery to grow in the wrong place