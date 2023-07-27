Intense heat to continue through Friday ahead of storm chances and a cold front
Downed trees littered many roads, in some cases having collapsed on houses, in Essex County in southwestern Ontario. And thousands are without power Wednesday evening in the aftermath of a massive thunderstorm. Investigators from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University will dispatch teams of researchers to the area Thursday morning to determine if a tornado took place.Toppled trees pulled up swathes of grass and pavement, including in Harrow where a massive tree fell dangerously clo
Severe storms may spark up in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Wednesday, with a tornado threat included for the latter, but the window will be brief
Tuesday will see another opportunity for thunderstorms in southern Ontario before some of the warmest temperatures of the summer builds in by mid-week
Toronto will be hit with a heat wave starting Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions expected to hang around the city until Friday, Environment Canada says.The federal weather agency issued a heat warning Tuesday, advising residents in the Toronto area of temperatures to reach 30 C in the daytime on Wednesday. While slightly cooler, Thursday's forecast to be very humid with humidex values expected to be in the upper 30s, Environment Canada says. Meanwhile, Friday, which is expected to be the h
Tropical downpours unleashed significant flash flooding across the Halifax area last Friday, with a provincial state of emergency that remains in place. The Weather Network meteorologists Chris Scott and Tyler Hamilton explain how and why the Nova Scotia floods were so catastrophic.
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Last Saturday, Mohammed Aslam was working in his kitchen garden when he heard his fellow villagers shouting that water was coming from the nearby foothills in southern Kulgam area in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Within moments, the farmer said, mud and muck from gushing water swept through the village, damaging scores of homes. “It was sudden and swift,” Aslam said. A cloudburst followed by flashfloods hit nearly a dozen villages in Kulgam, filling homes with mud and washing
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. One landslide buried a house in Buguias town in Benguet province, killing a mother, her child and two other children and injuring two other people. In the nearby resort city of Baguio, a 17-year-old perso
LAC STE. ANNE, Alta. — Thousands of religious pilgrims were cleaning up their ravaged campsite Tuesday after a heavy storm blew through Lac Ste. Anne, Alta., cancelling events for the first time in decades. Monday night, as many as 10,000 people were at the popular pilgrimage site where First Nations people have gathered since at least 1889 to honour St. Anne and for untold generations before that. "It was really extreme last night," said Andrew Papenbrock of the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Volunteers worked frantically on a second day Wednesday to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday on the beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. They were first spotted swimming Tuesday morning near Cheynes Beach east of Albany. As the day progressed, the pod began moving clo
Severe thunderstorms have prompted tornado warnings in southern Manitoba Wednesday evening.
TORONTO — A heat warning covers much of southwestern Ontario where Environment Canada forecasts temperatures around 30 degrees will persist through to the weekend. The weather agency says the mercury will hover around 30 degrees Wednesday through Friday, with the humidity making it feel more like the upper 30s. The overnight temperatures will offer little relief from daytime highs, with the agency forecasting lows around 20 degrees. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in the region Saturd
Heat advisory in effect Wednesday but rain could cool us a bit into the weekend.
Maps, satellite images and before and after pictures show the extent of wildfires across Greece.
A Greece resident captured dramatic footage of wildfires raging as he helped tourists flee wildfires by boat in Rhodes on Saturday, July 22.Erjon Meta told Storyful that he and others helped transport people who were trying to evacuate the Kiotari area.“All the people had evacuated the hotels and they were down at the beaches waiting for someone to take them away and save them,” he said. “It looked like we were going through hell trying to save all the people from the wildfires.” Credit: Erjon Meta via Storyful
CALGARY — The Alberta Energy Regulator says a flock of Canada geese were stained with oil after landing on a lagoon at an Imperial Oil facility northwest of Cold Lake. The regulator says the 12 geese were found after Imperial reported Monday that it had accidentally released an estimated 900 litres of crude oil into a process water lagoon at its Mahihkan plant. The AER says all of the geese have been removed from the lagoon and taken to a specialist site for cleaning and rehabilitation. The reco