A winter hail storm hit the subtropical Australian town of Byron Bay on the night of July 12, blanketing the streets in white.

This footage filmed by Instagram user @markybags2481 shows hail stones covering a residential area in the New South Wales town.

According to a report by ABC News, the Bureau of Meteorology said the storm was an “uncommon event” which dumped around 32mm of rain and hail on the region. Credit: @markybags2481 via Storyful