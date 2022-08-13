Intense Hail Lashes Parts of Melbourne
Parts of Melbourne were blanketed in white during what Australian media described as a “freak hailstorm,” on Saturday, August 13.
Footage by Melbourne resident Shannon Grixti shows hail lashing down on a residential garden. A woman in the video can be heard saying it’s “like snow.” “Like Christmas morning,” a man replies. Credit: Shannon Grixti via Storyful
Video Transcript
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Chirstmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.
- Like snow.
- It really does, doesn't it. Christmas morning.