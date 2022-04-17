Intense Hail Creates Whiteout Conditions in Union, Mississippi

Hail rained down over Union, Mississippi, on Sunday, April 17, as severe thunderstorms moved over the southern states.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of hazardous weather in portions of southeastern Arkansas, northeastern Louisiana, and across Mississippi throughout Sunday night.

Severe thunderstorms and tornados were possible in the region, the NWS said, with some storms producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and golf ball-sized hail.

This video taken by Meagan Rae Suggs, who said she took it on Highway 492 in Union, shows the intense hailstorm. Credit: Meagan Rae Suggs via Storyful